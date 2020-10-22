1/1
JOSEPH GUARNOTTA
GUARNOTTA, Joseph Age 89, passed peacefully on October 20, 2020 in Watertown, MA. Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife Doris and sister Eileen. He is survived by his 5 children Brian, his wife Heather and their two children Silvia and Niccolo of Boston; Christopher of Cali, Colombia; Julie of Sausalito, CA; Meghan of Somerville, MA; and Kevin, his wife Laura and sons Aurelio and Zachariah of Woodstock, NH as well as his dear sister Barbara Slattery. There will be an interment and service 10 AM, Saturday October 24 at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester, MA. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
