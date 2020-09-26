SPEZZANO, Joseph Guy Age 84, of Wellesley, passed away on September 24, 2020 with his beloved wife of 61 years, Lucy Marini, by his side. Joe was born in Thompsonville and grew up on 'The Farm'. He graduated from Newton High School In 1954 and immediately joined the Air force and served his country with pride. Joe owned and operated Natick Lawn Mower until his retirement. Joe will be remembered for love of family and friends. Most importantly he will be remembered for his generosity and selfless love for all who had the privilege of knowing him. Joe was the go-to guy if you needed help, a friend, or just somebody to talk about sports, especially the Red Sox. He was a father to many loved ones beyond his immediate family. To his nieces, nephews, and extended family, he was "Uncle Joe", and his teasing was world class. Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Anita Spezzano. He leaves behind his loving wife Lucy (Marini), children Joseph and wife June of Portsmouth, NH, Donna Dennis and husband Russell of Tucson, AZ, Karen Murphy and husband John of West Dennis, Kevin and wife Carol of Medway, and David and wife Diana of Needham; 12 grandchildren Daniel, Nicolas, Julia, Kyle, Conor, Marisa, Fallon, Cameron, Alexandra, Max, Katherine, and Andrew. Brother to Judy D'Antonio, Richard Spezzano (Carole), and Paul Spezzano. Fondly remembered by many sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Joe's life by gathering for calling hours on Monday, September 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown Street, Rt. 16, NEWTON. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley on Tuesday, Sept. 29th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John M Barry Boys and Girls Club and the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Joseph Guy SPEZZANO