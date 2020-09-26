1/1
JOSEPH GUY SPEZZANO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPEZZANO, Joseph Guy Age 84, of Wellesley, passed away on September 24, 2020 with his beloved wife of 61 years, Lucy Marini, by his side. Joe was born in Thompsonville and grew up on 'The Farm'. He graduated from Newton High School In 1954 and immediately joined the Air force and served his country with pride. Joe owned and operated Natick Lawn Mower until his retirement. Joe will be remembered for love of family and friends. Most importantly he will be remembered for his generosity and selfless love for all who had the privilege of knowing him. Joe was the go-to guy if you needed help, a friend, or just somebody to talk about sports, especially the Red Sox. He was a father to many loved ones beyond his immediate family. To his nieces, nephews, and extended family, he was "Uncle Joe", and his teasing was world class. Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Anita Spezzano. He leaves behind his loving wife Lucy (Marini), children Joseph and wife June of Portsmouth, NH, Donna Dennis and husband Russell of Tucson, AZ, Karen Murphy and husband John of West Dennis, Kevin and wife Carol of Medway, and David and wife Diana of Needham; 12 grandchildren Daniel, Nicolas, Julia, Kyle, Conor, Marisa, Fallon, Cameron, Alexandra, Max, Katherine, and Andrew. Brother to Judy D'Antonio, Richard Spezzano (Carole), and Paul Spezzano. Fondly remembered by many sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Joe's life by gathering for calling hours on Monday, September 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown Street, Rt. 16, NEWTON. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley on Tuesday, Sept. 29th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John M Barry Boys and Girls Club and the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Joseph Guy SPEZZANO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved