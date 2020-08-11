Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH GALIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH H. GALIA Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH H. GALIA Jr. Obituary
GALIA, Joseph H., Jr Of Marshfield, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was 68. Joe was born in Ridley Park, PA, raised in Wallingford, PA, and served 6 years in the U.S. Navy. He received his Bachelor's from BC in 1973, his Master's degree from BC in 1985, and his Doctorate in Numerical Analysis from BU in 1996. Joe was a lead statistician at the International Study Center at Boston College for over 20 years. Joe is survived by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Galia Kimball and her husband, Chris, of Randolph; his former wife, Beverley Arbuckle of Needham; his siblings, Thomas Galia, John Galia and his wife, Mary, James Galia and his wife, Meg, Robert Galia, Sue Zerbe and her husband, Malcolm; and his sister-in-law, Maureen Galia. He was the brother of the late Anne Donovan. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, August 16 from 3-6 PM in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. For all services, proper Covid-19 precautions (wearing facemasks and practicing safe distancing) will be required. Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will be held on Monday at 1:45 PM at the Mass National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Joseph to support cancer research and patient care. Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -