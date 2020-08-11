|
GALIA, Joseph H., Jr Of Marshfield, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was 68. Joe was born in Ridley Park, PA, raised in Wallingford, PA, and served 6 years in the U.S. Navy. He received his Bachelor's from BC in 1973, his Master's degree from BC in 1985, and his Doctorate in Numerical Analysis from BU in 1996. Joe was a lead statistician at the International Study Center at Boston College for over 20 years. Joe is survived by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Galia Kimball and her husband, Chris, of Randolph; his former wife, Beverley Arbuckle of Needham; his siblings, Thomas Galia, John Galia and his wife, Mary, James Galia and his wife, Meg, Robert Galia, Sue Zerbe and her husband, Malcolm; and his sister-in-law, Maureen Galia. He was the brother of the late Anne Donovan. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, August 16 from 3-6 PM in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. For all services, proper Covid-19 precautions (wearing facemasks and practicing safe distancing) will be required. Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will be held on Monday at 1:45 PM at the Mass National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Joseph to support cancer research and patient care. Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020