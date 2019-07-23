Home

JOSEPH H. LAPPEN


1925 - 2019
JOSEPH H. LAPPEN Obituary
LAPPEN, Joseph H. Of Sharon, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at 94 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Ethel (Uzinsky) Lappen. Loving father of June Lappen & her husband Kevin Maloney of Stoughton and Lisa Lappen of Sharon. Dear brother of the late Charles Lappen and Florence Simons. Graveside Services at Mohliver Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 AM. Memorial observance following the burial at his late residence from 1-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's name may be made to a .

Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
