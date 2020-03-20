|
SHEEHAN, Joseph H. Of Malden, March 18th. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Nealley) Sheehan. Father of Joseph H. Sheehan, Jr. of Malden, Kathleen M. Donahue and her husband David of Arlington and Ann M. Sheehan of Malden. Grandfather of Joseph M. and his wife Jesse, Rachel, Samantha and Kasey. Great-grandfather of Emily and Haley Jo. Brother of the late John Sheehan. He is also survived by his nephew John Sheehan. Joseph was a longtime resident of Malden. He was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, class of 1958, and Boston College, class of 1962. Joseph was the proud owner and operator of Industrial Plastic Incorporated, a company which he founded in 1983 and is still running strong today. He was also a former Commonwealth of Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Police Officer. Due to the current health crisis, Services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020