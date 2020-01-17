Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH HERMAN DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Joseph Herman Of Arlington, Jan. 12, at the age of 82. Survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 62 years, Anna Marie (DeSimone) Donovan; daughter Sara Donovan Whitford and her husband, David, of Arlington; son Daniel Joseph Donovan and his wife, Kim, of Carlisle; and his four treasured grandchildren — Emma and Anna "Annie" Whitford, and Arley and Jack Donovan — to whom he was "Pa." Also survived by his siblings Sarah "Sally" (Donovan) Sutherland and her husband David of Quincy; Mary (Donovan) DeSimone and her husband Michael of Lexington; Gerard Donovan and his wife Donna (Caterino) of Billerica; sisters-in-law Martha (Lyons) Donovan of Virginia, and Dorothy (Wellington) Donovan of Natick; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Vice Admiral Francis R. Donovan and William J. Donovan. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 25th, 10 am, at St. Agnes Church, 32 Medford St., Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made in Joe's name to the Accelerated Cure Project for Multiple Sclerosis, or the MSPCA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
