|
|
GOLNER, Joseph Hillel Of Jamaica Plain on April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie E. Kettell (who passed away in 2015). Loving brother of Nachama Golner Weisenberg and Norman Golner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe grew up in Boston, son of the late Moses and Ethel (Waldman) Golner. He was a veteran of World War II, and received a Purple Heart in the US Army for his service. After serving in the Army, Joe was the Valedictorian of his class at Hebrew College, later received his PhD in Psychology and became a Licensed Psychologist. He focused on geriatrics, working with a diverse set of groups over many years. He was very active in the Jewish community and led high holiday services in Saugus and other cities as well as Friday night services for many years at the Springhouse Assisted Living facility. Joe had a tremendous love of people, books, humor, and puns in particular. His laugh was infectious and his gentle nature brought joy and love to the people around him. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Hebrew College, Newton Centre, MA at hebrewcollege.edu or Boston University, College of Arts & Sciences, Boston, MA at bu.edu/cas. A virtual Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 30th. Private Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 1st at Shepardville Cemetery in Plainville, MA. A virtual Shiva online will be held following burial. For further details on how to access the memorial service and shiva, please visit www.stanetskybrookline.com Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (617) 232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020