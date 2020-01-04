|
|
CANTY, Joseph J. Age 69, of Lynnfield, January 3rd. Beloved husband of Susan (Burrall) Canty for 35 years and loving father of Colleen Canty and her husband Scott Steiner. Brother of Lorraine Dunnett & husband Bruce and the late Michael Canty. Brother-in-law of Kathleen Canty and Leigh Burrall & wife Linda. Also survived by his special cousins, Peggy Dwyer and Patty Allen, as well as many nieces & nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield, at 10am. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in West Peabody. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-8pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to Reid Sacco Memorial Cancer Research Fund, 175 Andover Street, Suite 101, Danvers, MA 01923, or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020