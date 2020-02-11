|
|
CUOCO, Joseph J. Jr. "Joey," age 52, of Wilmington and Revere, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020. Joey is survived by his daughters Sofia and Olivia Cuoco and their mother Gina Cuoco, all of Eagan, MN, his parents Joe J. Cuoco, Sr. of Revere and Geraldine "Geri" Szymanski & her husband Paul of Wilmington, he was the brother of Kimarie Falzano & her fiancé Peter DePesa and Sheri Cuoco, all of Wilmington, stepbrother of Erik Szymanski & his wife Elizabeth, Keith Szymanski and Christopher Szymanski & his wife Nicole. Uncle of Tyler Huebner, Scott Falzano, Jr., Kaila McGonagle, Jalie Cuoco, Christian, Cole, Chase and Hannah Szymanski and great-uncle of Ava Rae Keddie. Joey is survived by his fiancée Heather Parker of Revere and her children Kayla and John Paul O'Toole. Joey is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, on Friday, February 14th at 12:00 noon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joey's memory may be made to RCA, 75 Lindall St., Danvers, MA 01923 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Joey was currently employed as a plumber with the Plumber's Union Local 12. He enjoyed music, snowboarding, he loved to laugh and be with his family and friends. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020