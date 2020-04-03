|
DELLAPORTA, Joseph J. At 93 years, in Swampscott, formerly of Revere, March 31st, following a lengthy illness. Adored husband of 73 years to Gladys A. (Capone) DellaPorta. Cherished father of Douglas J. DellaPorta of Revere & the late Stephen J. DellaPorta. Dear brother to the late Julia L. Fraga & her late husband George "Buddy" Fraga & the late Annette DeCotis & her late husband James DeCotis. Devoted grandfather to Douglas J. DellaPorta, II of Swampscott & Nicole S. DellaPorta of East Boston. Special uncle to Gloria A.(DellaPorta) Mogavero & her husband Robert & their children; Max R. Mogavero & Madeline G. Mogavero, all of Georgetown & several other nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Funeral Services & Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will be held privately due to the on-going mandate & regulations regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese. Joseph was the president & founder of the Lynnway Marina of Lynn for over 50 years. Navy Veteran of WWII & member of the Leon J. Mottollo V.F.W. Post 4524 of Revere. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to . To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020