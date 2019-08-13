Boston Globe Obituaries
DiMARE, Joseph J. 28 days shy of his 82nd birthday, in Revere, formerly of Orient Heights East Boston, August 13th, in the presence of his loving God & faithful family. Beloved husband of 51 years to Jean (Drapper) DiMare. Devoted father to Laura J. DiMare of Revere & Christopher J. DiMare of Somerville. Dear brother of Sebastian L. "Subby" & his wife Rose DiMare of Hudson, NH, formerly of Revere & Diane E. Russel of Revere. Also lovingly survived by many nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, August 16th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Visiting Hours are in the funeral home on Thursday, August 15th from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of the funeral home. Member of the Mass. Army National Guard during the Vietnam Era. Former proprietor of the family business "Central Restaurant Supply" until 2002. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
