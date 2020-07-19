Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
St Mary's Norton
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Norton
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Mansfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH DUGGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH J. DUGGAN


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH J. DUGGAN Obituary
DUGGAN, Joseph J. Duggan, Joseph J. of Norton, formerly of Mansfield, passed away on July 17, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Joan (Gay). Loving father of Stephen Duggan and his wife, Molly McKean, of Hopkinton, NH, Jennifer Holt and her husband, Matthew, of Mansfield, Mark and Matthew Duggan, and the late Julie Duggan. Proud grandfather of Molly, Matthew, Hannah, Eli and Evelyn Duggan, Tucker McPartlin, Julianne and William Holt. Joe was a Korean War Veteran. He was employed by New England Telephone for 35 years. A friend of Bill W. for over 40 years. Visiting Hours: Visiting hours will be 10:15-11 AM at St Mary's Norton on Wednesday, July 22, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 AM. Adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, face masks are required and visitation is limited to 104 family and close friends. The funeral Mass will be live streamed through St. Mary's Norton Facebook page. Burial with follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CSF of Mansfield Julie Duggan Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 23, Mansfield, MA 02048 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760. For complete obituary and guestbook, see bostoncremation.org

View the online memorial for Joseph J. DUGGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -