DUGGAN, Joseph J. Duggan, Joseph J. of Norton, formerly of Mansfield, passed away on July 17, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Joan (Gay). Loving father of Stephen Duggan and his wife, Molly McKean, of Hopkinton, NH, Jennifer Holt and her husband, Matthew, of Mansfield, Mark and Matthew Duggan, and the late Julie Duggan. Proud grandfather of Molly, Matthew, Hannah, Eli and Evelyn Duggan, Tucker McPartlin, Julianne and William Holt. Joe was a Korean War Veteran. He was employed by New England Telephone for 35 years. A friend of Bill W. for over 40 years. Visiting Hours: Visiting hours will be 10:15-11 AM at St Mary's Norton on Wednesday, July 22, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 AM. Adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, face masks are required and visitation is limited to 104 family and close friends. The funeral Mass will be live streamed through St. Mary's Norton Facebook page. Burial with follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CSF of Mansfield Julie Duggan Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 23, Mansfield, MA 02048 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760. For complete obituary and guestbook, see bostoncremation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020