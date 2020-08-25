|
GOFFREDO, Joseph J. Of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Stoneham, Aug. 20, 2020. Age 74. Partner of the late Dr. Joel D'Amico. Son of the late Joseph and the late Marie (Carvalho) Goffredo. Brother of Francis Goffredo and his late wife Patricia, John Goffredo and his wife Graceann, Marie Montville, Mike Goffredo and his wife Rosemary the late Joanne DeFelice and her husband the late Joseph, the late Robert Goffredo and the late Barbara Goffredo. Also survived by his beloved niece, Angela DiPerri and her husband Ronnie; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, all who loved him dearly. A graveside service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett at a later date. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at www.grahamfuneral.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020