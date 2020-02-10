|
JOYCE, Joseph J. Of Dedham, February 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Debra (Daniels) Joyce. Loving father of Melissa Blizzard and her husband Ronald of Dedham, Keith Joyce and his wife Sheila of Dedham. Devoted grandfather of Jessica, Gavin and Patrick. Loving brother of Thomas Joyce and his wife Naoko of NC and Jeanne Joyce of Roslindale. He leaves behind his beloved dog Brandi. Late Locksmith of the Lahey Clinic. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, February 15th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020