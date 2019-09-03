Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetary
Arlington, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Church
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH J. KELLEY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH J. KELLEY Jr. Obituary
KELLEY , Joseph J. Jr. Of Wellesley, formerly of Arlington, September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Diane (Stratford) Kelley. Devoted father of Lisa Tyburski and her husband Edward of Carlsbad, CA, Kathleen J. Lyons and her husband Daniel of Newbury, MA, Kristen M. Heald and her husband Jonathan of Bedford, NH, and Jennifer J. McGonagle and her husband Dr. Matthew McGonagle of Wellesley. Brother of Bob Kelley and his wife Flo of Needham. Also survived by his 13 grandchildren Kelley, Mary, Jimmy, Daniel, Joe, Shannon, Erin, Bobby, Luke, Norah, Audrey, Grace and Brian. Joe was a graduate of Matignon High School, class of 1957, the College of the Holy Cross, class of 1963, and the Executive Program in Management Development at Harvard Business School in 1984. After Holy Cross, Joe had a long and distinguished career working for New England Telephone, Consulting, and teaching at Babson College. Above all his many successes, Joe's proudest accomplishment was his family. Married for 49 years, Joe's world revolved around his wife Diane, four beloved daughters, and many grandchildren. Funeral Mass in Saint Paul Church, Wellesley, on Saturday, September 7th at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Friday, September 6th from 4-7 PM, at the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (RT. 16), WELLESLEY. Burial will be immediately after Funeral held Saturday at Mount Pleasant Cemetary, Arlington. In lieu of gifts, please make donations to the George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers, Inc., glenner.org/donate/ For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now