LEPRO, Joseph J. Age 72, of Brockton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Mass. General Hospital on July 7, 2019. Husband of Irene (Comeau) Lepro for 51 years; father of Joseph Lepro Jr. and his fianc?e Jenn Caroto of Canton, Lori Ann Pennor and her husband Tom of Brockton, and Melissa Leonard and her fianc? Arthur Adamopoulos of West Bridgewater; grandfather of Michael Dube Jr. and his wife Destiny, Thomas Lepro, Adam Lepro, Dylan Leonard, Alexis Adamopoulos, and Sophia Lepro; great-grandfather of Landyn Dube; brother of Robert Lepro and his wife Shirley of Weymouth and Paul Lepro and his wife Bridgette of Stoughton; and an uncle of many. All are welcome to Calling Hours Thursday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON, Funeral Service Friday at 11 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , or Mass General Hospital Research. Visit
www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
