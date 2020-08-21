|
|
McLAUGHLIN, Joseph J. A longterm resident of Nantucket, died on August 16, 2020 at the Nantucket Cottage Hospital, from complications with heart disease.
Joe had an amazing life with endless accomplishments and successes in business, in his athletic endeavors and in his later life on Nantucket, where he became involved in the community by joining many different organizations, boards, committees and commissions.
Joe grew up in Philadelphia, and was very involved with sports; particularly, track and field. Joe graduated from St. Joseph's College in Philadelphia, which is now St. Joseph's University, and set the school record and numerous national records as a shot putter during his college days. Joe was inducted into the St. Joseph's University Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1976, and inducted into the St. Joseph's University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
After graduating from college, he joined the army for a short stint, and was stationed in Japan. Following his discharge from the Army, he began his career as a sales representative for Proctor and Gamble and, following that, as a sales representative for Johnson and Johnson. In 1958, he was hired by Polaroid Corporation in Cambridge, MA, and spent a thirty-year career there in various positions, including managing Polaroid's Canadian operations, starting up Polaroid in Sydney, Australia, and his final role at Polaroid as Corporate Group Vice-President of World-Wide Marketing. He took an early retirement in 1988, and moved to Nantucket to join his wife, Rhoda Weinman. During his time on Nantucket, he was involved in multiple committees, boards and commissions.
Joe is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Rhoda Weinman, his three daughters, Ceci Welch, Maura Marks and Angela McLaughlin, his three grandchildren, Colleen Welch, Caroline Welch and Morgan Gilman, and his brother, Bob McLaughlin. He was also loved and will be missed by his mini-longhaired dachshunds, GCH Frasier, CH Moby, CH Gatsby, CH Justice and GCH Liberty, who enjoyed sitting in the sun with him and having their bellies rubbed.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. For a more detailed obituary, please see www.ack.net/obituaries/20200817/joseph-j-mclaughlin
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020