MILLIGAN, Joseph J. Of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 4, 2020 at age 41. Beloved husband and best friend of Jennifer M. Ricatti with whom he shared 6 years of marriage. Proud father of James D. Milligan, II. Cherished son of Patricia A. Milligan and the late James D. Milligan of Melrose. Loyal brother of Frank D. Milligan and Peter C. Milligan and his wife Jennifer, both of Melrose. Caring uncle of Gracelyn Milligan. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues, and friends. He also leaves his two beloved dogs, Riley and Jake. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Joe's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, Jan. 10 from 3-8pm, and again on Saturday at 9am before leaving in procession to the Church of the Incarnation, 429 Upham St., Melrose for his Funeral Mass celebrated at 10am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Late Resident Agent in Charge, ATF Albany Office. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020