Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PARRELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH J. PARRELLA Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH J. PARRELLA Jr. Obituary
PARRELLA, Joseph J. Jr. Age 66, a lifelong resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. Joe was the beloved husband of Sharon Kelley-Parrella (Mahoney), devoted father of Linda Ducharme & her husband Bob of Wilmington, Joseph Parrella & his wife Jess of Westford, Matthew Parrella & his wife Jess of Sandown, NH, Robert Baronowski of Derry, NH and Lyndsey & Michael Rice of Sterling. Loving "Pa" of Rob, Michael, Kylie, Joseph, Jake, Avery and Tyler. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Sophie (Golebiewski) Parrella, dear brother of Cindie McCue and Sandy Cosman both of Wilmington. Joe is also survived by his nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Saturday, June 8th for Visiting Hours from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Ste. 214, Mission, KS 66202. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now