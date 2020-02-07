Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
670 Washington Ave
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
PREZIOSO, Joseph J. Jr. Of Everett, formerly of Saugus, age 76, February 7th. Loving husband of Janice (Belluscio) Prezioso with whom he shared 41 years of marriage. Beloved father of Trina Landers & her husband Thomas of Everett, Caroline O'Sullivan & her husband Daniel of Weymouth, Stacy Prezioso of Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Kevin Lander, Nicholas Landers, Aiden O'Sullivan. Dear brother of Daniel Prezioso of Saugus, Paula Diver of NH. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Late veteran U.S. Navy Vietnam War. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to at give.caredimensions.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020
