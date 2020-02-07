|
PREZIOSO, Joseph J. Jr. Of Everett, formerly of Saugus, age 76, February 7th. Loving husband of Janice (Belluscio) Prezioso with whom he shared 41 years of marriage. Beloved father of Trina Landers & her husband Thomas of Everett, Caroline O'Sullivan & her husband Daniel of Weymouth, Stacy Prezioso of Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Kevin Lander, Nicholas Landers, Aiden O'Sullivan. Dear brother of Daniel Prezioso of Saugus, Paula Diver of NH. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Late veteran U.S. Navy Vietnam War. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to at give.caredimensions.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020