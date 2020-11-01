1/
DR. JOSEPH J. PRIFTI
PRIFTI, Dr. Joseph J. Of Westborough, died peacefully October 31, 2020 at age 84. He was a retired chemical engineer who worked at the U.S. Army Laboratory/ Watertown Arsenal for over 30 years. He was the beloved longtime companion of Dr. Simone O. Adams of Westborough. Son of the late Sokrat and Fotini Prifti. Brother of the late Samuel Prifti and his former wife Veni Lemos of Centerville. He is also survived by his nephew, John Prifti and his wife Janice of Marstons Mills, and niece, Paula Pizzano of Centerville. A grandnephew, Cole Prifti and two grandnieces, Mia Prifti and Alyssa Pizzano. Funeral Services will be celebrated in St. George Cathedral Albanian Orthodox Church, 523 E. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, Thursday, November 5, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend following COVID-19 protocols. Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. George Cathedral Albanian Orthodox Church, 523 E. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, or to the Salmon VNA & Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757. Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman Street, Canton

www.roache-pushard.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
