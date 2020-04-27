|
|
SHAMON, Joseph J. Beloved Father Age 93, on 4/25/20, of Boston, born in the South End, survived by his sons, Joseph J., Jr., and Richard J., many nieces and nephews, predeceased by wife Marilyn R. Shamon (Previte) and siblings, Robert, John, William, Ruth and Dolores, son of Cyrus J. Shamon and Bertha Hacsunda. As a boy, he caddied in Babe Ruth's foursome at Poland Springs, ME, graduated Hyde Park High, Class VP, and 3 sport All-Star, tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals, served in the Navy and then was a successful investor and wholesale florist in the Boston Flower Exchange, a generous donor to Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon, lifelong member of its St. Maron's Society. Visiting Hours: A Mass of Burial shall be at Mt. Benedict Cemetery at 2 pm on 4/29/20.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020