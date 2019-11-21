Boston Globe Obituaries
STERN, Joseph J. Of Newtonville, was entered into rest on November 17, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Esta Lupo-Stern and the late Sofia Christopher Stern. Loving brother of the late Ernest and Zina Stern of New York, NY, and Dennis and Kathianne Stern of Darien, CT. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon Street, BROOKLINE on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Interment to follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Avenue, Boston. Memorial observance will be held following interment; details will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the , especially those that help students and girls. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019
