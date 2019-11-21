Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH J. ZINCK Obituary
ZINCK, Joseph J. Retired Lt. Detective B.P.D., of Dorchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane M. (Duffy) Zinck. Loving father of Lisa Zinck of Dorchester, and Stacie & her husband Denis McCarthy, B.P.D. of Dorchester. Proud Papa of Mia & Chloe McCarthy. Devoted brother of Jeannie & her husband Jay Holmes of Onset. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear friends. Joe was a founding member & President of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial on Morrissey Blvd., as well as a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church, Tuesday morning, at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial, 8 Whitridge St., Dorchester, MA 02124. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
