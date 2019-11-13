Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brooks St.
East Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH D'AMELIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH JAMES D'AMELIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH JAMES D'AMELIO Obituary
D'AMELIO, Joseph James Owner of D'Amelio's Off the Boat Restaurant Passed away suddenly on November 11th at the age of 49. Beloved husband of Antonietta (Grieci) D'Amelio. Cherished son of George D'Amelio, Sr. and Lillian (Orlandino) D'Amelio. Fond son-in-law of Dario and Albina Grieci. Dear brother of Edmund D'Amelio, George D'Amelio, Jr. and his wife Tricia, Christine DiIulio, Albert D'Amelio and Angelina D'Amelio. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Family and friends will honor Joe's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON on Sunday, November 17th from 2:00PM to 6:00PM, and again on Monday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, Brooks St., East Boston for a 10:00AM Funeral Mass in Celebration of Joe's Life. Services will conclude with Joe being entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery. For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -