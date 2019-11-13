|
D'AMELIO, Joseph James Owner of D'Amelio's Off the Boat Restaurant Passed away suddenly on November 11th at the age of 49. Beloved husband of Antonietta (Grieci) D'Amelio. Cherished son of George D'Amelio, Sr. and Lillian (Orlandino) D'Amelio. Fond son-in-law of Dario and Albina Grieci. Dear brother of Edmund D'Amelio, George D'Amelio, Jr. and his wife Tricia, Christine DiIulio, Albert D'Amelio and Angelina D'Amelio. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Family and friends will honor Joe's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON on Sunday, November 17th from 2:00PM to 6:00PM, and again on Monday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, Brooks St., East Boston for a 10:00AM Funeral Mass in Celebration of Joe's Life. Services will conclude with Joe being entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery. For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019