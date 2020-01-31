|
|
BOYAN, Joseph John Of Reading, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on January 29, 2020. Beloved husband for over 53 years of Joyce M. (Ricci) Boyan. Devoted father of Joseph Lynde Boyan, II and wife Jennifer of Groveland. Cherished grandfather of Joseph John Boyan, II of Groveland. Dear brother-in-law of Joseph Guarnaccia of East Boston. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Joseph's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, MA 02128, on Wednesday, February 5th from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again Thursday morning at 8:30 before leaving for procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, East Boston, for a Funeral Mass celebrating Joseph's life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude in the chapel of Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Joseph was a past coach of East Boston Pop Warner and a longtime coach of East Boston Little League. Joseph was also a Pop Warner football coach in Reading and Senior League Baseball Reading. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for the Reading Municipal Light Company as a lineman for 32 years. Joseph was also a member of the 714 club. He was also a past player for the OHBA football team, leading them to a city championship. For more info or to send an online condolence, please visit, www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020