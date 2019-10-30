Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
More Obituaries for JOSEPH QUIGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH JOHN QUIGLEY

JOSEPH JOHN QUIGLEY Obituary
QUIGLEY, Joseph John IV Of Lexington, October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Claudia J. Quigley (Roch). Loving father to Joseph John Quigley V of Watertown, and Caitlin Quigley and her fianc? Sean Lynch of Fairfax, VA.

As an aviation enthusiast, Joe flew regularly and recently started aerobatic lessons. An MIT graduate, he shared his passion for math and teaching through The Math Club for the past 24 years.

Visiting Hours will be held Friday, November 1, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 3-5 pm and from 7-9 pm. And a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 2, at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to The Trustees of Reservations. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
