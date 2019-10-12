Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOSEPH JOHN TALIGER Jr.

JOSEPH JOHN TALIGER Jr. Obituary
TALIGER, Joseph John Jr. Age 82, of Lynn, formerly of Saugus, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Pilgrim Rehabilitation, Peabody with his family at his side. He was the husband of Marilyn (Hall) Taliger, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Born and raised in Lynn, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Eva F. (DiPietro) Taliger. He was a graduate of Essex Agricultural and Technical Institute. He had lived in Saugus for the majority of his life. Joseph had worked as a realtor on the North Shore for many years. He enjoyed Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 daughters; Debra Taliger of Lynn, Robin Finamore and her husband Donald of Derry, NH, and Donna Brigante and her husband Robert of Danvers, 3 grandchildren; Francesca Taliger, Donald Finamore and his wife Gemma, and Christopher Finamore, a great-grandson, Donald Joseph "DJ" Finamore, and a sister, Norma Lorraine Taliger of Lynn. He was also the father of the late Paul Taliger. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (RTE129), LYNN. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
