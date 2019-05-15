Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
CAVALEAR, Joseph Kane Jr. Of Peabody, May 14, 2019. Loving husband of Barbara (Josephs) Cavalear and devoted father and father-in-law of Michael Cavalear of Haverhill, MA, Scott and Rose Cavalear of Atkinson, NH, Joseph K. Cavalear, Jr. of Waterbury, VT, Stephen Cavalear of Melrose, MA, Robin and Louis Milinazzo of Wakefield, MA and Michelle Price of North Palm Beach, FL. Brother of Barbara Doucette of Salem, NH and the late Herbert Cavalear. Also survived by nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, MA facility from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM with a Service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory. Supervisor for 21 years at Gillette Razor Co., Boston and earlier at TRW Carr Fasteners Co. of Cambridge, MA for 20 years. For directions, obituary and guest book, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Joseph Kane Jr. CAVALEAR
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019
