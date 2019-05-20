|
CHIASSON, Joseph L. Of Maynard, formerly Waltham, MA & Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, May 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne T. (Deveau). Father of James M. & wife Ann-Marie of Maynard, Marcel P. & wife Mary Ann of Maynard & David L. of Marlborough. Grandfather of Christopher, Melissa, Brandon, Benjamin, Ryan & Ashley-Marie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & their families. Joe loved to spend time at the French Club in Waltham, fishing on early mornings, knitting & watching the Red Sox and Bruins games. After retiring from GM, he spent many volunteer hours as a transport aide at Emerson Hospital in Concord. Visiting Wed., May 22nd, from 4-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Funeral Service Thurs., May 23rd, at 11am at the Funeral Home with burial in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Great Rd. (Rte. 117), Maynard. Memorial donations may be made to one's favorite charity. Full obituary, condolences & information at Mr. Chiasson's memorial page, actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019