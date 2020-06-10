|
|
DeAMBROSE, Joseph L. In Wayland, formerly of Waltham, passed away on June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Francine Theberge. Devoted father of Emma DeAmbrose Theberge of Wayland. Brother of the late Kathleen Cool, Mary Grimaldi, Patricia White, Andrew and Gerald DeAmbrose. Also survived by 21 nieces and nephews. A USMC Veteran, Mr. DeAmbrose was a graduate of Brandeis University and Boston College School of Law. He also taught tax law at Bentley University for many years. He was the Director of International Taxation when he retired from Raytheon in 2005 after 33 years. In retirement he was a consultant to the Association of Raytheon Retirees. Joe enjoyed sailing and skiing. He was a lifelong New England Patriots fan and attended many games. If he wasn't at the game, he enjoyed watching it with his friends locally at the Villa. He loved gardening and spending time in his yard, especially at his Cape house in Falmouth. He had a passion for history, loved music, especially classical, and old time movies. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends, especially his daughter, Emma. Mr. DeAmbrose was a 45+ years long standing member of the Falmouth Yacht Club and a longtime member of Good Shepherd Parish in Wayland, where he served as a member of the finance committee. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours with COVID-19 restrictions in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Friday, June 19th from 4-8pm. Guests are required to PLEASE wear masks when entering the funeral home. Funeral Service and Interment private. A future memorial service will be planned and announced following Covid. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Prostate Cancer Research Fund c/o Glenn Bubley, CLS 449, BIDMC, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115 and the Renovation Fund at Good Shepherd Parish, 99 Main Street, Wayland, MA 01778. To sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
View the online memorial for Joseph L. DeAMBROSE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020