JOSEPH L. DONLIN
DONLIN, Joseph L. "Joe" Of Medford, November 16th. Beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Pieraert) Donlin. Cherished son of the late Paul J. and Janet M. (MacDonald) Donlin. Son-in-law of the late Henri and Emma Pieraert. Dear brother of Paul Donlin and his wife Gina of Peabody, Patricia Catino and her husband Richard of Medford, Jane Aurigemma and her husband Michael of Medford and Laurie McGowan and her husband Stephen of Plymouth. Joe was the most exceptional and loving uncle to Richard Catino and his wife Megan McAuley, Katherine Catino, Cara Donlin, Stephanie (Donlin) Travaglia and her husband Nathan, Kristen Donlin, Nicole (Aurigemma) Carter and her husband Thomas, Michael Aurigemma, Jr., Brian McGowan, Brendan McGowan and Sean McGowan. He was the most awesome and loving great-uncle to Tyler Catino, Anna Catino, Caroline Catino, John Catino, Caden Griffen, Mckenzie Travaglia, Camille Carter and Adeline Carter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, November 24th from 4 to 7 PM, with social distancing protocols, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's name to The Kids Christmas Fund at The Kingston Veterans Club, 36 Church St., Kingston, NH. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
or

