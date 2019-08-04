Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH FONTANA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH L. FONTANA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH L. FONTANA Obituary
FONTANA, Joseph L. Of South Boston, passed away on August 2, 2019 at 99 years old. Beloved husband of the late Anna (O'Neil) Fontana. Devoted father of Mary Bailey and her late husband Jack Bailey, William Fontana and his wife Sheila, Joseph Fontana, Jr. and his wife Ginny, Joan Lantz and her husband Robert, Kathy Fontana, Gerard Fontana and his companion Dede McLaughlin and the late Phyllis MacMurdo. Dear brother of Peter Fontana and the late Louis Fontana killed in action during WWII. Loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Casper Funeral Home, located at 187 Dorchester Street in SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, August 6, from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy on Wednesday, August 7th, at 10 AM, followed by interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Neponset. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now