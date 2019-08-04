|
|
FONTANA, Joseph L. Of South Boston, passed away on August 2, 2019 at 99 years old. Beloved husband of the late Anna (O'Neil) Fontana. Devoted father of Mary Bailey and her late husband Jack Bailey, William Fontana and his wife Sheila, Joseph Fontana, Jr. and his wife Ginny, Joan Lantz and her husband Robert, Kathy Fontana, Gerard Fontana and his companion Dede McLaughlin and the late Phyllis MacMurdo. Dear brother of Peter Fontana and the late Louis Fontana killed in action during WWII. Loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Casper Funeral Home, located at 187 Dorchester Street in SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, August 6, from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy on Wednesday, August 7th, at 10 AM, followed by interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Neponset. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019