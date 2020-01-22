Boston Globe Obituaries
Olson & Parent Funeral Home Inc
417 Plainfield St
Providence, RI 02909
(401) 944-6460
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sophia's Tuscan Grille
1729 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI
View Map
JOSEPH L. "JOE" FOUGERE


1927 - 2020
FOUGERE, Joseph L. "Joe" Peacefully passed away at age 92 on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Greenwood Center in Warwick, RI. He is survived by his children Kathleen Fernandes, Joseph (Ellen), Gerald (Elisabeth), five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Norma (Diaferia) Fougere, his parents, Louis and Helen Fougere, sisters, Helen (Francis) Hunter and Mary (Charles) Hunter, and brother, Paul Fougere. Joe served in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS Westmoreland. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 8th at Sophia's Tuscan Grille, 1729 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI from 12 PM - 3 PM. There are no Calling Hours and the scattering of his ashes is private, therefore no flowers please. Donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Beacon Hospice. For additional information, online condolences, and full obituary, please visit www.olsonparent.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
