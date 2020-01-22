|
FOUGERE, Joseph L. "Joe" Peacefully passed away at age 92 on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Greenwood Center in Warwick, RI. He is survived by his children Kathleen Fernandes, Joseph (Ellen), Gerald (Elisabeth), five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Norma (Diaferia) Fougere, his parents, Louis and Helen Fougere, sisters, Helen (Francis) Hunter and Mary (Charles) Hunter, and brother, Paul Fougere. Joe served in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS Westmoreland. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 8th at Sophia's Tuscan Grille, 1729 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI from 12 PM - 3 PM. There are no Calling Hours and the scattering of his ashes is private, therefore no flowers please. Donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Beacon Hospice. For additional information, online condolences, and full obituary, please visit www.olsonparent.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020