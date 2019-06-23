|
|
GRANDE, Joseph L. "Pepa" Of Medford, June 19. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine "Geri" R. (Amato) Grande who passed away in 2015. Devoted father of Daniel L. Grande and his wife Paula of Medford, Candy Grande of Medford and the late Patricia "Patti" Grande. Loving grandfather to Camille Fargo and her husband Jeff, Paul Grande and his wife Michelle, Chris Grande and Megan Jones, Michael Grande, Joseph Caserta and the late Joseph L. Grande. Loving great-grandfather to Jeffrey, Jared, Jack, and Julia Fargo, Gianna, Noelle, Travis, Anthony, Sadie, and Savanna Grande. Joe also leaves many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, June 26 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM.
Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late US Army veteran, Korean War. In lieu of flowers please honor Joe's memory by making a contribution to Medford High School Athletics, c/o the Athletics Director, 489 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019