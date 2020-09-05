PEDOTO, Joseph L. "Joe" Of Saugus, passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2020 at the age of 60. Born in Winthrop on March 18, 1960 to the late John M. Pedoto and Jeanette (Fagone) Pedoto. Cherished husband of 32 years to Lois Sacco of Saugus. Devoted father of Joseph L. Pedoto, II. Dear brother of Charles Pedoto and the late John M. Pedoto, Jr. Adored son-in-law of Rose Sacco of Revere and the late Nicola Sacco. Beloved brother-in-law of the late Geraldine Sacco of Chelsea. Beloved uncle of Kristen (Pedoto) Macchiavelli and her husband Anthony, Justine (Pedoto) Romanos and her husband Nicholas, and Jaime Pedoto. Joe was a loyal friend and a devout family man. He was born and raised in the Highlands of Winthrop, a graduate of Winthrop High School, class of '79. He has been employed in the energy industry for 40 years, recently with Perley Burrill Oil Company. Joe was a car enthusiast and enjoyed reading about the history of Detroit, most notably, the muscle car era. He enjoyed local travel throughout New England and summers on the beach. Joe had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:00pm (Everyone to meet directly at church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Mass at St. Anthony's and Interment at Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. Visit their website NECHV.ORG
