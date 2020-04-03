|
SEIBERT, Joseph L. "Joe" Age 76, passed away peacefully on April 2nd at the Sherrill House in Jamaica Plain after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Joe was formally a long-time resident of West Roxbury before moving to the Fenway area of Boston six years ago. Joe was predeceased by his parents Nicholas & Mary (Donnelly) Seibert of Brookline. Joe leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Pamela (Morris) Seibert of Boston and his cherished daughter Allison & her husband Christian Jensen of Cambridge. Dear brother to Michelle Valair & her husband Robert of Norwood. Uncles to Christopher & his wife Caitlin of Easton, Steven of Dorchester and Robert of Foxboro. Brother of Jeanne Summerhayes-Shea & her husband Daniel of Niantic, CT. Joe is also survived by his father-in-law Edward V. Morris of Niantic, brother-in-law Brian Morris & his wife Christine, nephew, Shawn Morris & wife Jessica all of Glastonbury CT. Brother-in-law Richard Morris & his wife Deborah, niece, Brittani Morris Kane & her husband Matthew all of Niantic, CT. Along with seven great nieces and nephews and his good family friends, the Barry Family of West Roxbury. Joe graduated from Saint Mary's (Brookline) in 1961 and then attended Northeastern University. He worked for Belcher of New England as a Terminal Manager for over 20 years before transferring to Quincy Oil as an Oil Broker and becoming General Manager before the company was sold in 1994. After that, Joe started his favorite role as a stay at home father. Joe was a loyal and diehard Boston Sports Fan. He could often be found in the den yelling at the T.V. with a glass of chardonnay in his hand or sitting on the patio blasting the Beatles so the entire neighborhood could hear. Joe had a great sense of humor and a quick wit, always ready to joke around and tell an old story. The Seibert Family would like to thank the staff on the 2nd & 3rd floors of the Sherrill House for their kindness and support over the past few years. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, arrangements will be private through Bell O'Dea in BROOKLINE. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sherrill House Development Office - 135 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA, 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020