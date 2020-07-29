Boston Globe Obituaries
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
(508) 758-2292
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
22 Barstow St
Mattapoisett, MA
JOSEPH LINCOLN "LINC" MEDEIROS

JOSEPH LINCOLN "LINC" MEDEIROS Obituary
MEDEIROS, Joseph Lincoln "Linc" Of Naples, FL, died peacefully in Mattapoisett on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Rioux Medeiros, his two devoted daughters, Stephanie (Jay) Wasserman, and Mary Beth (Larry) Burch, three grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel Wasserman and Carly Burch, his sister Jo-Ann (David) Demers, and many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, there are no Visiting Hours. All are invited to attend his Funeral Mass, 10 am, Saturday, August 1st, at St. Anthony's Church, 22 Barstow St., Mattapoisett. Burial will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery, Middleboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Southcoast VNA Supportive Care Center, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719, www.southcoast.org/vna or the , 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. Arrangements by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., MATTAPOISETT. For more information and guestbook, please visit www.saunders-dwyer.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020
