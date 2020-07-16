Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
481 Quaker Rd.
North Falmouth, MA
JOSEPH LOGAN Jr.

JOSEPH LOGAN Jr.
LOGAN, Joseph Jr. Age 93, of Falmouth, MA & Naples, FL died June 25, 2020. He was the widower of Yolanda Logan. Born in Boston, he was one of three children of Joseph and Laura (MacDonald) Logan. He served in the Coast Guard during WWII. He graduated from Bryant Stratton College and spent his career working for The Defense Department. He retired in 1988 and enjoyed golfing, traveling, spending time in Florida, and rooting for the Boston sport teams. Survived by his three children, Brian (wife Michele) Logan of Mashpee, MA, Patti Logan of Fall River, MA, and Robert (wife Mary) Logan of Naples, FL; 7 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald F. Logan of Brookline, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, July 24th at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Rd., North Falmouth. Burial to follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at To leave a special message for the family, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
