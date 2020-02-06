|
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Lucherini, formerly of Somerville, MA and a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, announces his passing peacefully and in the presence of his devoted family following a brief illness at home in Mesa, AZ on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Family and friends throughout the world now celebrate his life in memory and love.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Pierino and Anita (Mucci) of Italy; his brothers Tonino of Scotland and Giaccomo of Italy; his sister Tranquila (Vincenti) of Italy; and his devoted wife of 54 years, Carolina Leonora (Ercolini) of Somerville, MA. He is survived by his older brother, Lucherino of Chicago, IL; by his 3 children, Joseph Frank of Hampton Beach, NH and wife Patricia Ann (McLaughlin) and their daughter Carolyn Ann and son-in-law Robert Walsh; Maria Anita of Miami, FL and husband David William Mercaldi and their daughter Martha Allen and son-in-law Bryan Kim, and son Christopher David and daughter-in-law Caroline (Fraga Penteado); and Michael James of Mesa, AZ and daughter-in-law Mary Ellen (McClung) and their daughters Alexandra Nicole and Elena Christine. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Jack, Natalie, Gabriella, and Romy, and by a very many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joseph was born in the town of Barga, Province of Lucca, Italy on April 24, 1929. He served his family in farming while growing up, and, in 1949, after surviving the perils of World War II, Joseph, at the age of 19 years, married Carolina Leonora Ercolini of Somerville, MA at La Chiesa di San Luca in Sommocolonia, Italy. Shortly thereafter, he emigrated to the United States, settled his family in Somerville, MA, and worked for years as waiter and evening manager at the renowned Locke-Ober Restaurant in Boston, MA. He finished his career in fine dining and hospitality after serving almost 30 years as the Maitre d'Hotel at the flagship Ritz Carlton Hotel in Boston, MA. In well-deserved retirement, Joseph traveled between Mesa, AZ and Hampton Beach, NH to enjoy gardening, cooking, playing cards, and sharing memories with his family.
In an old Town and Country Magazine article offering tribute to Joseph, the author wrote that Joseph was an institution at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, and that he ran nearly flawlessly the greatest 'power' dining room in Boston, a place where some of the city's biggest dollars and deals were made. The author added that Joseph worked six days a week, 12 to 14 hours a day, and virtually nothing in the room escaped his notice. It was, and still is, a fitting tribute to 'Joseph of the Ritz', to our Bisnonno, to our Nonno, and to our Babbo.
In a life that had begun under the most humble of circumstances, Joseph was dedicated even more so to serving and creating opportunity for success for his family and friends as he worked tirelessly to serve with joy for many years his patrons, fellow-employees and employers. In his absence, Joseph's legacy now shines brightly within all those whom he knew, loved and served with honor and devotion throughout his life. Joseph will now join his wife, Carolina, to rest peacefully for all eternity at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. A private celebration of his life will be held for family and close friends in his honor following an appropriate time of mourning. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph Lucherini may be made to Hospice at Home of Arizona, 1423 S. Higley Rd., Ste. 121, Mesa, AZ 85206.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020