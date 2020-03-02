Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church, Milton
JOSEPH M. BEARD

JOSEPH M. BEARD Obituary
BEARD, Joseph M. Of Hyde Park. Passed peacefully on February 29 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Kathryn L. (Abatsis) of 44 years. Son of the late Louis and Helen Beard. Devoted father of Joseph E. and his wife Sarah of Pembroke, Thomas W. (BFD) and his wife Leona of Hyde Park, Rachel Clarke and her husband Sean of Hyde Park, Allison Engelken and her husband Jeremy of Rockland and Sarah Crocker and her husband Gregory of Randolph, Maine. Cherished brother of Lauren Kelley and her husband Jerry of Whitman, Michael and his wife Barbara of Needham and Philip and his wife Ana of New Bedford. Loving "Grampa" of seven grandchildren and also survived by many loving nieces nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Thursday morning at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton at 10. Visiting Hours Wednesday evening from 4-8 at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Milton Cemetary. Joe was a proud Vietnam Navy Veteran. For directions and guestbook, please visit Thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hype Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
