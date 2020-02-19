Boston Globe Obituaries
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint John's Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
More Obituaries for JOSEPH CROTTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH M. CROTTY

JOSEPH M. CROTTY Obituary
CROTTY, Joseph M. Of Winthrop, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 92. Devoted son of the late James and Anna (Price) Crotty. Loving brother of Alice M. Crotty of Winthrop, the late Leo Crotty and his wife Catherine "Kitty," Andrew "Babe" Crotty and his wife Claire and William L. "Bill" Crotty and his wife, Joan. He was loved by all who knew him, including his many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed. Funeral from the Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Saturday, February 22nd, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint John's Evangelist Church in Winthrop, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours from 3pm-7pm, on Friday, February 21st, at the Kirby Funeral Home. Interment Winthrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Viking Pride Foundation, Winthrop, MA, and to a special fund set up in Joe's name at Tewksbury Memorial High School via the Venmo account @Joe-Crottydonation. Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
