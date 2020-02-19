|
CROTTY, Joseph M. Of Winthrop, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 92. Devoted son of the late James and Anna (Price) Crotty. Loving brother of Alice M. Crotty of Winthrop, the late Leo Crotty and his wife Catherine "Kitty," Andrew "Babe" Crotty and his wife Claire and William L. "Bill" Crotty and his wife, Joan. He was loved by all who knew him, including his many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed. Funeral from the Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Saturday, February 22nd, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint John's Evangelist Church in Winthrop, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours from 3pm-7pm, on Friday, February 21st, at the Kirby Funeral Home. Interment Winthrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Viking Pride Foundation, Winthrop, MA, and to a special fund set up in Joe's name at Tewksbury Memorial High School via the Venmo account @Joe-Crottydonation. Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020