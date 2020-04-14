|
|
DALTON, Joseph M. "Joe" Of Winthrop, April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janice M. (Corso) Dalton. Devoted father of Cheryl A. Barker and her husband James and Kim M. Hayes and her husband William all of Winthrop. Adored grandfather of Lindsey, Jimmy and Justin Barker and Henry, Joseph and Billy Hayes. Cherished son of the late Elmer David and Florence (Capobianco) Dalton. Dear brother of Edward Dalton of Revere, Johanna Guerin and her late husband Robert of Lowell, David Dalton and his late wife Sue of Haverhill and Ann Marie Dalton and her spouse Kathy DelGreco of Westford. Joe was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement, Joe was the Supervisor of Facilities at Massport. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Winthrop Golf Club. Joe loved and enjoyed carpentry and working with wood. He was proud of the many projects he built and refurbished. Due to the current CDC guidelines, funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the . 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center/Patient Activities Fund, 204 Proctor Ave., Revere, MA 02151. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. To sign his guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020