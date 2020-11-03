GALVIN, Joseph M. Of Watertown, Nov. 2, 2020. Beloved son of the late Michael & Mary (Shea) Galvin. Devoted brother of Ann M. Allardi & her husband Alfred of Belmont and the late Paul F. Galvin. Brother-in-law of Edith Galvin of Potomac, MD. Uncle of Steven, Michael, Thomas & Kevin Allardi, Elizabeth, Robert & Paul Galvin. Also survived by many grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown on Friday at 10 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, Friday 9:00-9:45 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Joe served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of Northeastern University. Retired from the Comm. Of MA, Office of Statistics and Evaluation.