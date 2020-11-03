1/
JOSEPH M. GALVIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALVIN, Joseph M. Of Watertown, Nov. 2, 2020. Beloved son of the late Michael & Mary (Shea) Galvin. Devoted brother of Ann M. Allardi & her husband Alfred of Belmont and the late Paul F. Galvin. Brother-in-law of Edith Galvin of Potomac, MD. Uncle of Steven, Michael, Thomas & Kevin Allardi, Elizabeth, Robert & Paul Galvin. Also survived by many grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown on Friday at 10 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, Friday 9:00-9:45 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Joe served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of Northeastern University. Retired from the Comm. Of MA, Office of Statistics and Evaluation.

View the online memorial for Joseph M. GALVIN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved