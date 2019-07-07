Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH KROL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH M. KROL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH M. KROL Obituary
KROL, Joseph M. Of East Sandwich, originally of Brighton, July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Laureen A. (Flanagan). Loving father of Joseph M. Krol, III and his wife Stephanie of Weymouth, Tiffany and her husband Timothy Nagle of Franklin, Michael J. and his wife Amanda Krol of Plymouth. Cherished grandfather of Timothy, Patrick, Joseph, Madison, Sydney and Victoria. Devoted brother of Linda McCarthy of Tewksbury, Denise Renaghan of Quincy, Debra Barrett of Wrentham, Donna Krol of Canton, Joanne Baker of Lakeville and David Krol of Norwood. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday, 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan Church Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Dr., Hyannis, MA 02601. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now