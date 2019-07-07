|
|
KROL, Joseph M. Of East Sandwich, originally of Brighton, July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Laureen A. (Flanagan). Loving father of Joseph M. Krol, III and his wife Stephanie of Weymouth, Tiffany and her husband Timothy Nagle of Franklin, Michael J. and his wife Amanda Krol of Plymouth. Cherished grandfather of Timothy, Patrick, Joseph, Madison, Sydney and Victoria. Devoted brother of Linda McCarthy of Tewksbury, Denise Renaghan of Quincy, Debra Barrett of Wrentham, Donna Krol of Canton, Joanne Baker of Lakeville and David Krol of Norwood. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday, 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan Church Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Dr., Hyannis, MA 02601. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019