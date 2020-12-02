McCARTHY, Joseph M. Of Winthrop, passed away at home on November 28, 2020. He was 85 years old. Born in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland, he was the beloved son of the late Ellen McCarthy. After completing school, he worked for years at a pub in Listowel before making the trip to America. He first settled in Philadelphia, where he began working for US Airways (then Allegheny Airlines), and eventually made his way to Winthrop. At U.S. Airways, he made innumerable, lifelong friends and retired after a distinguished career. He was devoted not just to his own family, but to his friends and their families, many of whom knew him affectionately as "Uncle Joe." He also had unwavering loves for Ireland, travel, and photography. From Spain, to Japan, to the shores and towns of his beloved Ireland, he trekked around the world and skillfully catalogued his travels in photograph. He was the devoted brother of the late Maureen McDonagh (McCarthy) and her former husband Michael James McDonagh. Loving uncle and godfather of Martine McDonagh, Michael Joseph McDonagh, and Myles McDonagh. Dear friend to many, including his best friend Paul Whelan. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Friday, December 4 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son F.H., 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Committal will be private. *Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home and Church* For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
