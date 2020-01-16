|
MERLINO, Joseph M. Age 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in Mashpee on January 15th. Beloved husband, for the past 61 years, of Maria (Aveni). Dear and devoted father of Sandra, Peter and Joanne, all of Mashpee. Son of the late Pietro and Santa Merlino and brother of the late Patrick Merlino. Brother-in-law of Helen Aveni and the late Joseph Aveni of Belmont. Joseph is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Joe grew up in Everett and was a graduate of Bentley School of Accounting and Finance. After leaving public accounting, he partnered with his brother to own and operate Stuart's Restaurant and Bar along with Guiffre Realty. Joe resided in Belmont for 46 years before moving to Mashpee to enjoy his retirement. He loved watching sports, sitting on his back deck watching the boats go by, taking long walks, and talking to everyone he met. He will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joe's Visitation in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Wednesday, January 22 beginning at 11 a.m with a Funeral Home Service to follow at 12 noon. Interment Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020