NEARY, Joseph M. Sr. Of Lexington, formerly of Medford. Passed peacefully on May 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Matthew Neary and Annie M. (Breen). Loving father of Cheryl Neary of Medford, Joseph Neary, Jr. of Medford, and Michael Neary of Malden. Dear brother of the late Peter Neary. Longtime friend of Rita Ultrino of Malden. Former husband of Dolores Neary (Santoro) of Medford. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are currently private. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to: Friends of Francis, 114 High Street, Medford, MA 02155, or CareOne Lexington, c/o Activities Fund, 178 Lowell Street, Lexington, MA 02420. For obituary, donations, or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020