Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Oak Grove Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Neary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Neary Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Neary Sr. Obituary
NEARY, Joseph M. Sr. Of Lexington, formerly of Medford. Passed peacefully on May 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Matthew Neary and Annie M. (Breen). Loving father of Cheryl Neary of Medford, Joseph Neary, Jr. of Medford, and Michael Neary of Malden. Dear brother of the late Peter Neary. Longtime friend of Rita Ultrino of Malden. Former husband of Dolores Neary (Santoro) of Medford. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are currently private. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to: Friends of Francis, 114 High Street, Medford, MA 02155, or CareOne Lexington, c/o Activities Fund, 178 Lowell Street, Lexington, MA 02420. For obituary, donations, or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -