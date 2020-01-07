Boston Globe Obituaries
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for JOSEPH NICOLORO
JOSEPH M. NICOLORO

JOSEPH M. NICOLORO Obituary
NICOLORO, Joseph M. Of East Cambridge, January 5. Loving husband of Idalyn (Parise) Nicoloro for 66 years. Devoted father of Michael and his wife Karen, Peter and his wife Grace. Beloved grandfather of Michael and his wife Jen, John and his wife Katie, Kara, Joseph, Christina and great-grandfather of Matthew and Olivia. Dear brother of Dorothy Magliozzi, the late Lawrence, Louis, Americo "Mitty," Pasquale Nicoloro and Mary DiRenzo. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Thursday, at 9 AM, followed by his Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, at 10 AM. Visiting Wednesday, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Late Korean War Veteran. Former Health Inspector for the City of Cambridge. For guestbook, visit [email protected]

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
