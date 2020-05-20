|
PANETTA, Joseph M. Jr. Age 97, of Medford, May 16th. Beloved husband of the late Stephanie D. (Nina) Panetta. Devoted father to Anita Cutting of Reading and Laura Dasilva and her husband Daniel of Plymouth. Loving grandfather to Joshua Cutting and his wife Rachel of Medford and Matthew Cutting of Reading and great-grandfather of Ella Marie. Dear brother of Sr. Catherine Panetta, SND and the late Catherine Curran and Ralph, James, John and Edward Panetta. Joseph is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph was born in Dorchester and served proudly during World War II in the Army. He married in 1957 and was a longtime resident of Medford and devout parishioner of Immaculate Conception church in Malden. Everyone who knew him loved him and his sense of humor. He most enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Cemetery Services will be private. A Memorial Mass for Joseph will be held at a later date. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020